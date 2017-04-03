New sponsor revs up for Truck Fest 2017

The Causeway Coast Truck Fest Committee is very proud to welcome the North Coast’s newest restaurant The Newbridge as the title sponsor of the event.

The Newbridge Causeway Coast Truck Festival and Family Fun Day will take place on Sunday, August 20 and is looking bigger and better than ever with over 500 trucks expected to arrive at the North West 200 paddock.

The day will also feature live entertainment with Country star Lee Matthews topping the bill. Also appearing are The Simple Truth band, Alastair Coyles and Demi O’Hara with Brian Moore as the event compere.

A spokesperson for the Committee said: “Over the last three years, we have worked to make the Causeway Coast Truck Fest the success that it is and that has included working with the local businesses community in Coleraine, Portstewart and Portrush areas and with the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

“Never could we have foreseen, however, the event going from a mere idea on paper to one of the most eagerly awaited Family Festivals on the North Coast’s tourism calendar. We are excited to be welcoming the north coast’s newest restaurant The Newbridge as the title sponsor of the 2017 Newbridge Causeway Coast Truck Fest. Having the team from The Newbridge Restaurant on board allows us to make the 2017 Festival bigger and better with more entertainment which will include a couple of surprises on the day and we’ll be helping raise donations for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.”

The Truck Fest opens at 10am on August 20 and concludes at 4pm with the convoy.