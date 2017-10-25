New website for Flowerfield

Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart has officially launched its new website.

The updated site, built by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s IT department, features information on events, workshops and latest news. It also acts as a gateway to the Art Centre’s social media platforms.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “Flowerfield Arts Centre is a fantastic facility, located in a beautiful location on the edge of Portstewart.

“Its annual programme features exhibitions, live music and lots of learning opportunities, which are all showcased online through the centre’s new website. There’s lots to do for both adults and children, and I would encourage everyone to have a browse and see what is coming up.”

embers of the public can also avail of Flowerfield’s new mailing list service which allows updates to be sent via Email or post.

To visit the new Flowerfield Arts Centre website go to www.flowerfield.org.