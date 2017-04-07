Nichola Baird: A life cut short in tragic circumstances

Tributes have been paid to Nichola Baird, the nurse in her early 30s, who died as a result of a one-vehicle crash on the Finvoy Road.

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey told the News Letter that Ms Baird came from a well-known and well-respected family in the Finvoy area.

He added: “My eldest son plays in Ballymaconnelly Flute Band with her brother. My understanding is that her parents are currently on holiday abroad.

“This is a real tragedy which has shocked the local community. A young woman’s life has been cut short in tragic circumstances.

“I want to express my sympathy to the woman’s family and friends as they come to terms with this devastating news.

“It will come as a shock to both the family and friends but also the Ballymoney and Rasharkin communities.

“I would urge road users to take care and drive with caution. One life lost on our roads is one too many.”

North Antrim TUV MLA Jim Allister said: “Sincere condolences to the family and friends of the latest road traffic victim after this further tragic loss of life on the roads of north Antrim.

“The loss of this young life will take her parents and family to a dark place suffered by too many as our roads continue to take lives.

“This local family is very much in my thoughts and prayers.”

DUP Alderman John Finlay said: “I was shocked to hear the news, and I want to extend my sympathy to the woman’s family and friends at a time of unspeakable grief.

“For them, life will never be the same again.”