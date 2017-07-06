North coast businesses nominated in tourism awards

Six of Northern Ireland’s finest independent hosts and hoteliers have been shortlisted for the UK’s premier annual awards for the industry - and the north coast is well represented!

The eviivo awards, now in their fourth year, celebrate the best of the UK’s world-class, and world-famous Bed and Breakfasts, guest houses, inns and small, independent hotels.

Announced this week, the eviivo Awards 2017 shortlist has seen the following establishments from the country reach the final stages of the nomination process.

Nominated in the Hidden Gems cateogry are Harmony Hill Country House near Ballymoney and Teach an Cheoil near Ballycastle.

Over the coming weeks, their applications will be judged by a panel of industry experts before the winners are announced at the annual eviivo Awards dinner on October 17, taking place this year at the Café de Paris, London.