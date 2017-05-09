North Coast Voices event

Women Aloud Ni and Waterstones are hosting a free event called North Coast Voices in the Coleraine branch of Waterstones on Saturday, May 20.

Come along and listen to women writers from the North Coast read from their work.

There will also be special guest appearances by women writers from the East Antrim coast too.

The line-up is as follows:

2.00pm Jo Zebedee [science fiction and fantasy]; 2.10pm Nuala McAllister Hart [biographer]; 2.20pm Jenny Methven [poetry]; 2.30pm Jane Talbot [faerie tales]; 2.40pm Mandy Taggart [short stories]; 2.50pm Anne McMaster [poetry]; 3.00pm Debbie McCune [fantasy]; 3.10pm Hilary McCollum [historical fiction]

3.30pm Claire Savage [fantasy].