North West talent in 9 to 5 musical

There is a strong element of talent from the north west in the forthcoming production of Portrush Music Society’s 9 to 5 The Musical.

For among the cast of the award-winning group are members who will be recognisable to drama lovers in Limavady and Londonderry.

Kate Porter, Peter Olphert and Karen Todd - all originally from Londonderry - now taking part in Portrush Music Society's 9 to 5 The Musical.

The toe-tapping, hilarious musical opens in Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre this Friday, April 28 and runs until Saturday, May 6.

The show retells the much-loved Dolly Parton film of the same name which features three female office workers - Doralee, Violet and Judy - and their daily struggle with their sexist boss, Franklin Hart.

Featuring the instantly recognisable theme song 9 to 5, the show is also peppered with some fantastic Dolly Parton hits such as ‘Backwoods Barbie’ and ‘Shine Like the Sun’.

Despite the name, Portrush Music Society draws membership from a large geographical area including the Roe Valley district.

Playing the role of Missy Hart, wife of the boss-from-hell Franklin, is Joanne Palmer who is also a member of Londonderry Musical Society and Limavady Drama Club.

She is joined in 9 to 5 The Musical by Limavady Drama Club members, husband-and-wife team Robert and Addis Blair.

Completing the north west quartet is Peter Vamos who plays the role of Bob.

Taking on the principal roles are AIMS (Association of Irish Musical Societies) award winner Elaine Macauley as Judy. She is joined by Emma Thorpe as Violet and Aine Trolan as Doralee.

Their boss is played by Alan Morton who has been nominated for an award by NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) for his role as Fagin in Portrush Music Society’s last production ‘Oliver!’

The men in the lives of the three ladies are played by Andy Lynn, Stevie Black, Peter Olphert and teen actor Oliver Keys.

Sandra McElhinney takes on the role of office-snitch Roz with Kate Porter playing fond-of-a-liquid-lunch colleague Margaret.

9 to 5 The Musical is a sure-fire, fun night out for everyone so book your tickets now.

The Riverside Theatre Box Office can be contacted on 028 70 123 123 or online at tickets@riversidetheatre.org.uk