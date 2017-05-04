Nurse Margaret up for UK award

A Coleraine district nurse whose skill and intuitive care has enabled her to help the most challenging patients has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Margaret Toye, who works in Killowen Health Centre, is a finalist in the Bank Nurse category of the RCNi Nurse Awards 2017, the profession’s top accolade for nursing excellence.

Margaret will find out whether she has won at a ceremony in the Westminster Park Plaza hotel, London, later in May. Kind hearted and compassionate, resourceful and professional, reliable and dedicated Margaret works in partnership with colleagues and patients and their families and She frequently works beyond her bank hours to support staff and her patients.

She was nominated by district nursing sister Marysia Graffin who said: “In a very natural, respectful and caring way Margaret is able to support, empathise and gain the trust and confidence of patients and families, who are feeling most vulnerable and overwhelmed with life altering circumstances and major decisions. She is particularly skilled and intuitive in engaging with our most challenging patients – even if it eats into her own time. Margaret has made a huge difference in alleviating many anxieties felt by families.

“Margaret is one amazing lady who loves her patients to bits and goes every extra mile to make sure they are taken care of. She embodies the true spirit of district nursing.”

Margaret said: “I’m delighted and feel incredibly proud to have been nominated for this award. I decided to work as a bank nurse following retirement as nursing has been my life for many years and I would have missed the interaction with patients and that feeling of being able to improve someone’s life for the better.

“I feel I’m able to draw on my years of experience to empathise and with patients and to gain their trust and confidence when they are feeling most vulnerable and overwhelmed with life-altering circumstances and decisions.”