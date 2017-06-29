Chance to buy detached house for £2 as owner opts for unconventional sales method

A woman has put her house up for sale, but not in the conventional manner.

Kirstie Searle has created a prize draw where entrants can pay £2 and answer a question to be in with a chance to win her property on Lang Farm in Daventry, Northhamptonshire.

After a discussion with her father, who lives at the family home with Kirstie’s husband and four children, Kirstie came across a similar initiative in Lancashire, and decided to go ahead with her idea.

“House prices are so expensive and the thought of owning a house without a mortgage would be such a weight off someone’s mind,” said Kirstie.

“With university fess and everything else the chances of happily buying a house and not having those arguments about affording things, I thought it would be so nice for someone to have that.”

She added: “I just thought it would be so nice for someone not to worry about whether they’re paying the mortgage this month.

“There are just so many grotty things when you listen to the news that it would just be great for someone to get something nice.”

The house is a five bedroomed detached home with a generous lounge and dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility and downstairs cloakroom, two en-suites and a family bathroom.

There is also a storage garage, off road parking for three cars, a rear garden on a corner plot and UPVC double glazing and gas central heating.

To enter the draw participants must answer a question before paying a £2 entrance fee. The draw will run until midday on November 1 2017, and in order for it to be finalised there has to be a minimum of 500,000 paid tickets bought. Kirstie said: “It sounds like a lot but the person that’s moving will not have anything to pay.”

This will help cover the variety of costs involved in the sale including stamp duty, solicitors, marketing, payment processors, and the website fees.

If the minimum target is reached, Kirstie and her family will be making a £10,000 donation to each of the following charities: Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens, Alzheimer’s Society, and Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

You can visit www.winthishouse.co.uk for more information about how to enter, including the the terms and conditions of the deal and an FAQ section, once the site has launched in the coming days.