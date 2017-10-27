Clocks go back this weekend: How to avoid ‘social jet lag’

With the clocks going back on Saturday night (October 28), a sleep expert suggests the hour loss is staggered over two nights to prevent ‘social jet lag’.

Dave Gibson, founder of thesleepsite.co.uk. says our natural circadian rhythm or body clock is designed to gently adjust in response to gradual changes in daylight by roughly two minutes a day.

However, it will be asked to jump by a full hour in one go. “Now known as social jet lag, as it mimics a jump in time zone similar to long haul flights across different time zones, a forced 60-minute leap in one night can impact greatly and interfere significantly with our body’s systems including mental alertness and digestion.

“It is far better to stagger the change rather than try to make an hour’s adjustment in one night. Making the adjustment over two days will ensure a smoother transition and will fit in better with busy work and social schedules. Here’s how the changes would pan out over a weekend.”

Shift your schedule in steps

Spread the shift into ½ hours over two days. The ideal clock adjustment schedule is: · Friday night - go to bed ½ hour later

· Saturday morning - wake up ½ hour later and eat all meals one hour later during the day

· Saturday night – go to bed one hour later

· Sunday morning - wake up one hour later, you are now in synch for the whole of Sunday

Set your meal times to your new schedule

Mealtimes are naturally part of our daily schedule.

Moving all of your meals later will help set your body clock into the new time zone. Exercise and relaxation are key components of sleep hygiene, always try to exercise every day and in the evening get your body to relax by having a bath with lavender and do some stretching or Yoga.

Finally, in order to help your brain wind down, dim the lights and read a book, rather than watch TV.

These are tried and tested relaxation methods to help your mind wind down for bedtime, creating the desire for sleep.

“For those with young children and babies I recommend making a 10-minute adjustment over six days.

“Here, bedtime, wake time, and meals are all altered together by 10 minutes to gently bring the family into the new time zone.