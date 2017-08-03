New app for drinkers seeking bottle of ‘Bucky’

Local people who are fans of the popular tonic wine Buckfast can now use an app to find their nearest supplier of the tipple, at home or abroad.

The aptly named ‘Find me Bucky’ app was recently launched by website ‘Wreck the Hoose Juice‘, which is run by fans of the alcoholic drink, nicknamed ‘Lurgan Champagne’.

It read: “On holiday and quenching for a bottle of Bucky? At home but want to find out where the cheapest place is to buy Bucky near you?

“The missus has you away for the weekend with the in-laws but want to sneak off for a tipple of tonic? Well we’ve got the answer for you.”

The team behind the new mobile app, which costs 99p, say it will use the current location of anyone using it to pinpoint them on a map, before displaying where the nearest Buckfast retailers are and how much they are selling it for.

They added: “Our goal is to spread the awareness of Buckfast and to help Buckateers around the globe easily locate the best wine in the world.”

Available for both Android and Apple phones, the app creators say they hope to cover not just the UK and Ireland but any location around the globe which stocks bottles of the infamous drink.

The team behind the site say they have no affiliation with Buckfast Abbey or J Chandler and Co. Limited, the distributors of Buckfast Tonic Wine.

The Wreck the Hoose Juice website creators say they promote responsible drinking and ask users to only use the app in a responsible manner, adding: “We would say the majority of Buckfast drinkers already do drink responsibly.”