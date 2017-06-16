Next recall children’s sandals over choking fears

High street retailer Next have urgently recalled a pair of sandals due to concerns they could present.a choking hazard to children.
The shoes, which are decorated with metal stars, are considered a potential danger as it has been discovered the stars can come loose.
The problem item has code 193426 which can be found on the heel strap.
A statement from the company read: “As the sandals don't meet our strict technical specifications, we've taken the decision of recalling them, and we’re requesting that you return them to us for a full refund.
Anyone who has purchased a pair of the sandals should call Next on 0333 777 8185 to arrange a collection, or return it to their local store for a full refund. (If the shoes were received as a gift, then customers should ask the recipient to get in touch with Next).
The statement added: “We're very sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience this may cause, but we hope you'll understand that customer safety is our highest priority.
Almost Done!
Registering with Coleraine Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.