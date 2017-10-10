WATCH: X Factor star Wagner promotes Shankill Road Defenders’ competition in Carrick

Belfast’s Shankill Road Defenders have enlisted the help of former X Factor favourite Wagner to help promote their upcoming melody flute competition in Carrickfergus.

The talent show finalist urged people to come to the East Antrim town for the event this Saturday.

In a brief Facebook video message the Brazilian native, now living in England, said: “Enjoy some of the top band from across northern Ireland and Scotland and an evening of culture.”

He rounded off the clip by singing a verse of ‘Congratulations’, the Cliff Richard classic.

Wagner the oldest of the finalists leaped to fame in the TV talent show in 2010 and was given a wildcard to the finals.

A retired PE teacher and karate enthusiast, he now offers a greeting service recording messages for people on Facebook.