Over 100 people attend meeting on proposed new look for Portrush

More than 100 people attended a public consultation meeting on the proposed Portrush public realm scheme.

Wednesday night’s event in Portrush Town Hall included a presentation of the concept design for the Causeway Coast and Glens Council and Department of Communities initiative.

It envisages reinvigorating linkages between the East Strand and the West Strand through the town centre to bring together the natural environment and urban experience which make “Portrush unique”.

Illustrations of the proposals for the seaside town will go on display from Monday, January 9. They will be available to view in Portrush Town Hall and Portrush Library until Friday, January 27.

Feedback forms will be available in both locations for anyone wishing to contribute to the design process.

Last year, the Executive committed £500,000 towards initial design work for a town centre public realm scheme and the redevelopment of the town’s train station.