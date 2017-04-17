Over 50 firefighters battle north coast blaze

Fire crews from more than half a dozen stations across Northern Ireland were called in to deal with a blaze at an empty building.

Fifty-two firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze in the unoccupied end-of-terrace property at Bath Terrace in Portrush, Co Antrim.

The alarm was raised at about 9pm on Sunday night, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said.

The fire was described as well developed with crews from Portrush supported by others from Coleraine, Portstewart, Ballymoney, Ballycastle, Ballymena, Northland and Strabane.

The fire was said to be under control after midnight but crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours to ensure it was fully extinguished.