Over 50s Sharing Information and Dancing at Magherabuoy event

Members of an over 50s group in Coleraine donned their dancing shoes when they gathered for an information event and tea dance, funded by the Housing

Executive.

Coleraine Borough 50+ Forum organised the information event involving a number of statutory agencies offering advice on the health and welfare of older

people at the Magherbuoy House Hotel.

The Forum is made up of a number of groups from across the Coleraine area, meeting bi-monthly to represent the interests of older people.

Rosemary McCaw, secretary, said “This is the third information event we have held thanks to funding from the Housing Executive. Our over 50s find these sessions very useful, as do the exhibitors.”

Peter McMullan from the Housing Executive said: “We were delighted to be part of this event, which was an excellent platform to further promote good relations between groups in the town and othe statutory agencies.” To find out more about applying for a community grant, contact your Housing Executive office.