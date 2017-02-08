P7’s pit their wits in quiz

A team from St. Brigid’s Primary School, Mayogall, near Magherafelt, has won the regional heat of the Northern Ireland Primary School Road Safety Quiz held at the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine.

The Primary 7 pupils comprising Ella Shaw, Charlie Curley, Conall McNeill and Michael Scullion faced eight rounds of testing questions incorporating both road safety and general knowledge and emerged triumphant over 14 other schools at a packed Lodge Hotel, Coleraine.

Representatives from St. John's Primary School, Coleraine, pictured at the Northern Ireland Road Safety primary school quiz in the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine.

Chief Inspector Ian Magee presented the trophies to the Co. Derry school who will now go on to compete in the finals at the Fire & Rescue Training Centre, Belfast on Monday 20th February along with runners up Roe Valley Integrated Primary School. In total, eleven regional heats have now been held with two teams from each region progressing.

Organised by Road Safe N.I. the Coleraine heat was the first time that all schools in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area had been brought together for such a major event.

Members of Ballymoney Road Safety committee, Sam Knox and Joan Kinnaird, who are also key figures in Road Safe N.I., helped co-ordinate the event along with the PSNI’s Roads Policing representative, Sydney Henry, and two other Road Safe N.I. members, Peter Melarkey and David Jackson.

Also present in his capacity as the chair of the Ballymoney committee as well as representing Causeway Coast and Glens Council was Councillor Tom McKeown.

Chief Inspector Ian Magee presents the Shield to the winners of the local heat of the Northern Ireland road safety quiz organised by Road Safe N.I., St. Brigid's Primary School, Mayogall, near Magherafelt, at the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine. Included are back row from left Sam Knox, Road Safety Council, Sydney Henry, Roads Policing, Joan Kinnaird, chair N.I. Road Safety council and Peter Melarkey, Road Safety Council.

Constable Henry, who posed the questions, praised the children for their good grasp of road safety matters and encouraged all to keep in mind the importance of the lessons learned on the day. Everyone involved took home a certificate.

Sponsored by CRASH Services, the Department for Infrastructure provide financial assistance which meant that the quiz, which has been running for more than 20 years, ran across all council areas for the first time.