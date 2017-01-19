‘Pawsing’ from exam stress

Ulster University Coleraine has partnered with Causeway Coast Dog Rescue to help assist with their new Exam Stress Relief Campaign.

Launched this year to help students cope with pressure and stress over the examination period, the CCDR provided a ‘Puppy Petting Room’ enabling students to experience the therapeutic properties of spending time with a dog.

All eyes are on Harry as students from the Coleraine University Campus attend a Puppy Petting Room as part of the students union stress relief week event.

The ‘Puppy Petting Room’ gave students the chance to come and sit down in a calm environment over the space of two hours with small, affectionate dogs that have been rescued and rehomed. The event gave students a ‘time-out’ from their studies to enjoy the company of the pets, and the dogs loved the attention too!

Kevin McStravock, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, from Coleraine campus said: “The idea behind a puppy petting session is to offer students an opportunity to relax and destress. Research has proven that spending time with animals, particularly dogs can improve concentration, lower blood pressure and release endorphins to help with relaxation. The exam period is often a stressful and tiring time for students with the pressure often affecting students’ mental health. We hope that this revision break with a difference has helped relieve stress for our students and we are hugely grateful to Causeway Coast Dog Rescue for their support with this event.”

Chairman of the CCDR, Margaret Dimsdale-Bobby, said: “Research has proven that owning a dog relieves depression and improves exercise habits. Studies even suggest that having a pet can help improve survival after a heart attack. Both the Students Union and the CCDR aim to ensure the students benefit from this event.”