Peace Group service of thanksgiving

Causeway Coast Peace Group held their 15th Service of Thanksgiving recently in St Patrick’s & St Brigid’s Church, Ballycastle.

The Service was conducted by Very Rev Brian Daly and Rev Patrick Barton, with guest Speaker Very Rev Frank Sellar, immediate Past Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

Enjoying refreshments in the Crypt after the Service are Eleanor Duff, Don Irvine, Very Rev Brian Daly,Maurice McCurdy, and Bob Henley.

The One Voice Choir provided musical items.

During the Service everyone was invited to light a candle and place it on the altar as a sign of their commitment to peace.

The offering was in aid of “Good Morning Ballycastle”, and this was presented to their Co ordinator Kate Elliot in the Crypt after the service by Peace Group Chairman Maurice McCurdy.