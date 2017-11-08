Peace IV programme aims to enhance understanding of area

A programme of community projects which aim to enhance our understanding of the Causeway Coast and Glens has been officially launched in Coleraine.

The Peace IV Understanding our Area - People and Place Programme, will include at least 20 projects which will delve into history, culture, people and places through Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Museums’ collections, historic sites and cultural heritage.

It will also include a range of events and showcases which will explore the history of the Causeway Coast and Glens. All projects will ultimately be available through a digital platform.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “Our area has such a rich and distinctive history that people from all over the world want to understand. No one can share that history better than our own communities. Council’s Museum Services will guide groups through developing their project and provide assistance and support along the way through PEACE IV.”

The launch took place at the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) in Coleraine. As part of the programme, participants from the centre will work on a cross community basis to design a history trail, which will give them hands-on access to the Borough’s past and key historic sites.

The initiative is part of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Peace IV Local Area Action Plan, funded by the Special EU Programmes Body, which is providing £3.5 million for community projects across the Borough.

For more information or to request an Expression of Interest form, please email cms@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or telephone 028 7034 7277.