Pensioner released in suspected fraud probe

A 70-year-old woman arrested by Detectives in West Belfast on suspicion of fraud and money offences has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.
The arrest followed an incident when a bank in Coleraine alerted police of a suspicious withdrawal from a 74-year-old male’s account.
The male had been the victim of a scam involving alleged Ministry of Justice bank charges and had posted thousands of pounds in cash to addresses in London and Belfast.
Almost Done!
Registering with Coleraine Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.