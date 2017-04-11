Pensioner struck on head during armed robbery in couple’s Ballymoney home

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in the Donaghbrook Drive area of Ballymoney last night (Monday).

At approximately 9.40pm, three armed and masked men entered a house where a male in his 70s and his wife were inside. The husband was struck on the head by one of the assailants. He received medical treatment at hospital and has since been released.

The couple were tied to chairs with cable ties before the men fled in an unknown vehicle. A substantial sum of money was taken.

Detective Constable Brennan said: “The man managed to break free and release the woman who then went to a neighbour’s house. There were also reports of shots fired coming from the Ballybrakes area at around this time and I am appealing to anyone who may have heard a sound like shots, to contact us.

“We are also appealing to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to contact Detectives at Coleraine Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1298 of the 10/04/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”