Phil Coulter comes back home

Phil Coulter celebrates 52 years of music this year and he is coming home this weekend!

Phil is live in concert at the Millennium Forum, this Friday, November 10.

From winning the Eurovision Song Contest with “Puppet On a String” through scores of pop hits with the likes of The Bay City Rollers to big ballads like Elvis Presley’s “My Boy”, to the Rugby anthem ‘Ireland’s Call’, Phil Coulter’s songs have consistently hit the mark.

Few songwriters can claim to have had songs covered by artistes ranging from The Dubliners to James Last, from Waylon Jennings to James Galway!

It’s now over thirty years since the distinctive sound of Tranquility, featuring Phil’s piano and orchestra, first seduced the whole of Ireland with its easy melodic charm, before going on to make believers around the world.

With record sales now counted in millions, as well as a Grammy nomination, several appearances in the White House and sold out international tours, it’s been quite a ride.

Phil Coulter is without doubt one of the enduring talents in the music business, having enjoyed success and notched up hits in the 60’s, 70’s 80’s and 90’s with a tally of 23 platinum, 39 gold and 52 silver discs.

Phil Coulter has contributed at least four titles to the list of Great Irish Songs - the anthems“The Town I Loved So Well”, “Ireland’s Call” and the haunting “Scorn Not His Simplicity” and “Steal Away”. He was very honoured to receive the Legend of Derry award in June of this year as part of Foyle Legends of Derry.

He has achieved world-wide recognition as a hit songwriter, notching up chart entries with a diverse list of acts from Elvis Presley to Waylon Jennings, from Bobby Vinton to The Bay City Rollers. His production credits include Van Morrison, Sinead O’Connor, Elvis Costello and Richard Harris while in Ireland his successes have ranged from the Dubliners to Planxty, from Paddy Reilly to the Furey Brothers.

He has performed with everyone from James Galway and the London Symphony Orchestra to Nanci Griffith and The Blue Moon Orchestra, not to mention Henry Mancini, Elmer Bernstein and Quincy Jones!

Tickets are on sale now for the Millennium Forum concert from millenniumforum.co.uk or telephone 028 7126 4455 for further details,

Ticket prices range from £19.50 to £26.50.