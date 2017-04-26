Photographic competition - can you be in the frame?

Could you capture a moment in time at this year’s Vauxhall International North West 200?

Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services is running a photographic competition as part of its road racing Faces and Places programme.

Professional, amateur and budding photographers are encouraged to get involved by submitting a photograph taken during this year’s Race Week from Sunday 7th May – Sunday 14th May.

The theme of the competition is open to interpretation but entries should relate in some way to the event and its impact on the Causeway Coast and Glens area

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey said: “Road racing has a long history in the area, and the Faces and Places programme, put together by our Museums Service, is built on that. The photographic competition will provide a unique glimpse into this year’s North West 200, and I am looking forward to seeing it captured in this way.”

Prizes will be awarded to the winners in four different categories – Under 8s, Under 18s, an Open category and a People’s Choice award.

The prizes have been generously donated by Waterstone’s Coleraine, Snappy Snaps Coleraine, Causeway Coast Rentals and the Vauxhall International North West 200 committee.

Competition entries will be exhibited in Ballymoney Museum from June 19th – August 26th.

They will then stored in the Museum Service archives as a captured moment in time.

For further information go to the Northern Ireland Community Archive (www.niarchive.org/ballymoney) or contact Museum Services on 028 2766 0230 or email cms@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk