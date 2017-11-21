Pinkerton Rotary award for Joe Donaghy

The Jack Pinkerton award was established in 1990 by the Ballymoney Rotary Club in memory of one of its founder members and First President.

It is awarded to someone who has made an outstanding contribution and benefit to the community - this year the award was made to Joe Donaghy MBE.

Joe spent many years as a full time official for the National Union of Public Employees (NUPE) which later became UNISON. He was a member for a number of years of the Northern Health Board and has been involved in education for 40 years, spending 18 years as a member of the North East Education and Library Board (NEELB), 8 years as chair of their Finance Committee.

Joe has been on the board of governors of many schools at primary and secondary school level in Ballymoney, Ballycastle and Bushmills. Over the Years he has also been on the Board of a number of training schools – Rathgael, Training School, St. Patricks Training School and Whiteabbey Girls Training School. He received the MBE for services to Education in 2014.

In his younger days Joe played football for Ballymoney United, Coleraine Reserves and Ballymena Reserves.

Joe Donaghy has been Chair of the Patient Participation Group for Drs Fannin, Hutchinson & Boyd at Ballymoney Health Centre since the Group was established in 2002. He is still active on the Board of Governors of Our Lady of Lourdes Secondary School in Ballymoney and is an active member of the Royal Air Force Association.

Not one to forget his background he remains active within NILGOS (Northern Ireland Local Government Officers’Superannuation Committee). Another of his strong interests is historical research.

In summary Joe is a man who has given much to the community through his work in Health, Education and Trade Union Activities and involvement in other areas. He is a worthy recipient of this year’s Jack Pinkerton award.