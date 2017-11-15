Playtime with Pudsey at Asda Coleraine

Asda Coleraine’s Community Champion Sheila Palmer is set to host a BBC Children in Need fundraising event in store this Friday, November 17 from 10am – 1pm.

The theme of the activities will centre around BBC Children in Need and Asda’s new campaign – ‘the Power of Play’, which champions the importance of play in child development and aims to inspire new ideas for play using everyday household items – and a little imagination!

“We would like to encourage everyone in the local community to come along and join in the fun,” Sheila explains.

“This is Asda’s 17th year as proud supporters of BBC Children in Need and I’m delighted to host activity in Coleraine. We’ll have lots of different games for adults and kids to get involved in, including tombola, Pudsey colouring in activity sheets and childhood favourite – noughts and crosses – as well as prizes up for grabs!

“The Community Board in store will also have eight Playcards, free to customers, which will show them how to create easy and fun games, to play with their children, from everyday items found in the supermarket. From making musical instruments and building dens to creating a farm scene and space station – we have it covered! Make sure you pop the date in the diary and come along to help a brilliant cause.”