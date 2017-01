A Portrush man has pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis, assaulting a police officer and being disorderly at Kelly’s nightclub in the town.

David Lyndon Stewart (27) of Hazel Park, committed the offences on December 15.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on January 9 and his case was adjourned to February 6 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.