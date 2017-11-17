Poetry competition at Loreto

Loreto College held a Poetry Competition to celebrate National Poetry Day in October, with students invited to write poetry on any aspect of the theme of Freedom.

Recently, winners of this school-wide competition were rewarded at College Assembly.

The Year 8-10 Section was won by Wiktoria Czerwinska, with Charlie McDevitt placed second, and Grace

Dorrian and Conor McNally joint third. In the Year 11-12 section, Gabby Boorman was placed first and Kelan

O’Kane second, while the Year 13-14 section was won by Oonagh Rafferty.

Mrs Caragh Little, Head of English at Loreto College, who chaired the adjudicating committee, commented that the standard of entries had been very strikingly high, adding that the final adjudication had been difficult with so many outstanding poems to choose from.

All the poets were congratulated by Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, and commended on their effort, enthusiasm and talent in entering such outstanding poems for this tightly-contested competition.