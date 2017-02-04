Police appeal after arson attack on Coleraine flat

Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack on a flat in Coleraine’s Westbourne Crescent area.

The incident occurred sometime between 6pm on Friday February 3 and 5am on Saturday February 4.

There was extensive scorch damage to the door frame of the flat and smoke damage to the communal hallway and stairwell.

No-one was in the flat at the time of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Anyone participating in this sort of behaviour puts the lives of occupants at risk as well as the lives of anyone in adjoining properties.”

Det Sgt Stewart appealed for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area between these times to contact detectives at Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 281 04/02/17.

Alternatively, to provide information without giving your details, contact independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.