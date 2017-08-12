Police appeal to trace missing man

Police have launched an appeal to locate James Stewart (49).

Commenting on the PSNI North Coast Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Police in Coleraine are becoming increasingly concerned over the whereabouts of James Stewart (49).

“James is 5 foot 11, slim build with brown/grey hair and has not been seen since lunchtime on Thursday, August 10.

“James may be wearing a lime green t-shirt with red writing, navy tracksuit bottoms and white trainers. All of his clothing would have paint on it.

“We would appeal to anyone with information of James’ current whereabouts to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1052 11/08/17.”