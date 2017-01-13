Police concerned for safety of missing man

Police have launched an appeal on social media to help trace the whereabouts of David Boulton.

Commenting on PSNI South Belfast Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “PSNI South Belfast and the family of 57-year-old David Boulton are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety and wellbeing as he has been reported missing.

“Mr Boulton was last seen in the Utility Street area of south Belfast on Tuesday, January 10 and is known to frequent the city centre of Belfast, Coleraine and Craigavon.

“Mr Boulton would be 5’ 10” tall and have a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a navy coloured coat, blue jeans and navy coloured trainers.

“If anyone knows of, or has seen Mr Boulton, could you please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 234 of January 11 2017.”