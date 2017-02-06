Police investigate arson attack in Portrush

Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack on a home in Portrush’s Glendun Close area of Portrush on Sunday morning (February 5).

Just before 8.40am, police received a report that the front door of a house had been set on fire.

The resident, a man in his forties, put the fire out and was not injured in the incident.

Detective Constable Sarah Jayne Moyne said: “I would ask anyone who knows anything about this incident or anyone who seen any suspicious activity in the area to contact detectives at Coleraine Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 465 of 05/02/17.

“Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”