Police urge ‘distressed female’ to contact them

Police are appealing for information after they received reports stating that a woman was in a distressed state in the vicinity of Portstewart Promenade.

Police have taken to social media on August 7 to appeal for information after they were unable to locate the female, who was seen on August 1.

Commenting on the PSNI North Coast Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “On August 1, police received reports from members of the public regarding a distressed female around the area of Portstewart Promenade and The Crescent.

“The female was described as being in her 20’s with short blonde hair, wearing black leather jacket and white jeans.

“Police were unable to locate this female and we would be keen to identify her. We are appealing for this female, or anyone who can provide us with further information, to contact Coleraine police on 101, quoting reference 1172 of 01/08/17.”