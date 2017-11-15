Polish classes in Coleraine and Rasharkin

Local people in the Causeway area are being encouraged to register for English and Polish classes.

The courses, being held in Coleraine and Rasharkin, are funded by the Housing Executive.

Students working at the Polish Language classes in Coleraine.

In Rasharkin, a 20-week English course is being held on Wednesdays (7pm - 8.30pm).

In Coleraine, Polish language and culture classes are running from 7-8:30pm in River House, Castle Place.

Organiser, Tomek Czuprynski, from the Building Communities Resource Centre, said: “The aim of the English classes is to provide newcomers with the opportunity to improve their language skills needed in daily life and work.

“The Polish classes on the other hand are intended to increase participants’ understanding of the basics of the Polish language while introducing them to the richness of the Polish culture.”

Housing Executive Area Manager Mark Alexander said: “We’re delighted to support these English and Polish classes, which brings people together each week to learn and improve their language together in a relaxed

environment.”