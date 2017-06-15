Portrush ban for bailed man accused of charity box theft

A man who is accused of stealing a charity box from a shop called ‘Blue Moon’ in Portrush has been banned from entering the seaside resort as part of bail conditions.

David Leighton (24), of Eglinton Street, Portrush, is alleged to have also stolen jewellery from the shop on Saturday June 10.

On the same date he is also accused of the burglary of properties at Coastguard Cottages in Portrush and stealing two mobile phones and fishing equipment..

He is also charged with burglary of another property at Coastguard Cottages with intent to steal.

He is further charged with stealing a paint sprayer from a communal washroom at Coastguard Cottages.

Leighton had his right arm bandaged when he appeared in the dock at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, June 12 where a police officer said she believed she could connect him to the charges.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey asked the court to release his client on bail which was agreed by District Judge Peter King.

Leighton will reside at Larrybane Park, Ballintoy, and is banned from Portrush and has a 7pm-7am curfew.

He will be electronically tagged and is not to take alcohol, illegal drugs or ‘legal highs’.

He was released on his own bail of £500 and the case was adjourned until July 10.