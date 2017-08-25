Portrush Film Theatre joins in with Cinema Day

Portrush is throwing itself into NI Cinema Day with its own special celebration of the Silver Screen!

CinemaDay, presented by Film Hub NI, part of the BFI Film Audience Network and supported by Northern Ireland Screen, returns on Monday, August 28, in a glorious, NI-wide day long whirlwind celebration of the silver screen with screenings and cinema-related events taking place.

‘Of all the cinemas in all the world’, Portrush Film Theatre are screening classic Casablanca to celebrate Cinema Day in style.

There will also be an earlier screening of everybody’s favourite double act Laurel and Hardy plus amazing archive footage of the North Coast, courtesy of NI Screen.

Sara Gunn Smith of Film Hub NI said: “We are very proud to present this exciting and diverse programme of cinematic treats, hosted by 22 of our brilliant members, taking place across NI on bank holiday Monday.

“Whether you’re a film buff, love a bit of nostalgia, want to support your local community cinema or are simply looking for a fun event to bring the family to, we have it covered.

“Portrush Film Theatre have picked a real classic to see in Cinema Day. Casablanca is the perfect Bank Holiday treat, and alongside Laurel and Hardy and some gorgeous archive footage of the North Coast, Portrush is set to be one of the highlight destinations of a packed Cinema Day. See you at the pictures!”

The event begins at 2pm.