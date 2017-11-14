Portrush road race raises £2K for charity

This year’s Portrush 5 Mile Road Race, supported by Specsavers opticians and audiologists in Coleraine, has generated £1000 each for Prostrate UK and Autism NI.

The scenic race attracted over 300 runners of all abilities and took place on Friday, August 25 starting

Mervyn Thompson (centre) event director of the Specsavers backed Portrush 5 Mile Road Race presents Sarah Jayne Cassels (right) from Autism NI with a cheque for �1000. Also pictured from the Specsavers Coleraine team are (l-r) Laura Drain, Lynn Mackey, Michelle Crampsie and Shannon Robinson.

in front of Royal Portrush Golf Club and finishing at East Strand car park.

Part of the Athletics NI calendar, the event was established in 2016 by local parkrun run director Mervyn Thompson in memory of his dad who passed away with prostate cancer in 2011.

Specsavers store director Judith Ball said: “We’re delighted to support this wonderful charity running

event for a second year. It brings the local community together as well as participants from further

afield and raises much needed cash for two very important charities. The Specsavers Coleraine team

would like to congratulate Mervyn on setting up an excellent and very popular running event. Well

done also to everyone who took part in the Portrush 5 Mile Road Race.’