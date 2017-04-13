Portstewart man given suspended sentence for possessing cannabis

A Portstewart man with a previous record for drugs offences has been given a suspended jail term for possessing cannabis.

Tony Absalom (25), of West Court, had an offence detected on February 4 this year at Riverside Retail Park in Coleraine.

He appeared in the dock at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday April 10 where a prosecutor said police stopped a vehicle at 10.40pm and could smell cannabis.

The defendant had previously pleaded guilty. Absalom was a passenger and said he panicked and had thrown the £20 worth of cannabis he had for his personal use into the central console of the vehicle when police approached.

Defence solicitor John Murphy handed in a reference from the defendant’s employer.

District Judge Liam McNally said with the defendant’s record for drugs and his continued offending meant the appropriate sentence was one of three months in custody suspended for three years.