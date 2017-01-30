Postal vote reminder ahead of March 2 poll

East Londonderry postal voters are reminded they have just over a week to ensure they are registered to have a say in the Assembly election.

The appeal comes from MP Gregory Campbell in a constituency where 2,600 people have been taken off the register.

Noting that completed forms must be received by the Electoral Office in Londonderry no later than 5pm on Friday, February 10, the DUP man said: “Voters should apply for a temporary postal vote for this election if they cannot reasonably be expected to vote in person at their polling station where they are registered to vote, for example a student at university in GB or if on holidays. An application can also be made for a permanent postal vote for those who meet the Electoral Office’s criteria.”

He added the last date to apply for an Electoral ID Card is Friday, February 10 and the last date to register to vote is Tuesday, February 14.

Meanwhile, the DUP is seeking to preserve the status quo in East Londonderry by fielding outgoing MLAs Maurice Bradley, Adrian McQuillan and George Robinson for the March 2 poll. All three had local government experience before moving to Stormont. The TUV has announced Jordan Armstrong as its candidate for the constituency. Having seen service with the Royal Irish Regiment in Afghanistan he is now working as a supervisor in a local business.

Sinn Fein is running outgoing MLA Caoimhe Archibald and former MLA Cathal O’hOisin. The SDLP has chosen John Dallat, Independent Claire Sugden will be bidding to retain her seat while Cllr William McCandless is on the Ulster Unionist Party ticket with Alliance putting forward Chris McCaw and the PUP Cllr Russell Watton. Those named so far will be vying to secure one of the five seats up for grabs.