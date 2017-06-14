Prescription drugs addict burgled health centre in Coleraine

A man addicted to prescription drugs who committed a burglary with intent to steal at Coleraine’s Lodge Health Centre failed to complete Probation and has had it replaced with a five month jail term, suspended for three years.

Wesley McLucas (22), whose address was previously given as the Simon Community, Coleraine, but now listed as no fixed abode, climbed through a window to gain entry to the premises at 6.09pm on August 11 last year.

He walked around the premises for 20 minutes and hid from a medic before going on to social media on a doctor’s computer.

Coleraine Magistrates Court was previously told that although the premises were closed to the public there were some members of staff still present and at times as McLucas strolled around the premises he was not confronted because it was thought he was a patient whose appointment had over-run.

However, at one stage CCTV showed he hid from his own doctor which also showed him going in to the reception area.

The defendant claimed to police he had lost his script and the doctor, aware of his addictions, would not give him a repeat script, it was alleged.

Defence barrister Michael Smyth told the earlier court his client acted on impulse and went to the surgery to remonstrate but instead walked around the premises to see if there was a script for him and used a computer to view social media.

The barrister said when McLucas mentioned at the hostel what he had done police were called.

The defendant had previously been placed on Probation for 18 months but at Coleraine Magistrates Court on June 12 District Judge Peter King said it was deeply regrettable the defendant had not completed it and replaced it with a suspended jail term.