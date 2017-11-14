Prestigious university award for former Loreto student

A former student of Loreto College Coleraine has been awarded a prestigious scholarship as she begins her studies at Trinity College Dublin.

Maggie McBride, who completed her A Levels at Loreto College in June 2017, is now reading Medicine

at Trinity College Dublin.

She has been awarded an Entrance Exhibition, based on her academic excellence and outstanding results in her A Level examinations. This represents a generous financial award to be spent on the purchase of books to assist her in her current studies.

Maggie, who was Deputy Head Girl at Loreto in 2016-17, received the Principal’s Award at A Level at

Loreto College’s Senior Prizegiving in September 2017, as the top achiever in Loreto at A Level this

year, gaining top grades across all her subjects.

In Year 13, she was a member of the Loreto team in the prestigious and competitive Bank of England Target 2.0 Interest Rate competition, reaching the national final of the competition and finishing in runner-up position.

Maggie was delighted at this award, and was congratulated by Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto

College, on behalf of all the staff and students of the College.