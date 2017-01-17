Progressive Coleraine installs defibrillator

In an effort to improve cardiac arrest survival rates Progressive Building Society has announced the installation of defibrillators into each of its 12 branches across Northern Ireland, including Coleraine.

Speaking about the community scheme, Lorraine Johnston, Progressive Building Society Coleraine branch manager said, “We are delighted that this life saving equipment has been installed in the Coleraine branch and across our branch network. Progressive Building Society is committed to supporting the communities which we serve and this recent initiative is a reflection of our commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of society.”

Over the last number of months, Progressive staff members at the Coleraine branch have been trained in the use of the defibrillators which will be fully accessible to the community throughout the branches’ opening hours.