Pub staff praised by judge for taking car keys of intoxicated customer

A judge has praised the actions of staff at a Ballymoney pub for taking the keys from a heavily intoxicated customer who had gone to his car.

District Judge Peter King was speaking at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with an incident on May 22 this year.

A prosecutor said a customer went to a car and had his keys taken from him by two members of staff.

Judge King said: “We are very grateful for the actions of the bar staff”.

When police arrived, 59-year-old Henry McKinley, of Kilraughts Road, Ballymoney, had an alcohol/breath reading of 108 which was more than three times the legal limit.

McKinley pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle at Ballymoney’s Seymour Street after he had consumed so much alcohol the proportion in his breath exceeded the prescribed limit.

A defence lawyer said McKinley had no intention of driving and had only gone to the car to leave money in the glove box.

The defendant told police he had gone to the bar intending to have only one pint whilst waiting for a friend to arrive at Ballymoney Train Station but when the friend did not show up he had stayed on.

McKinley was given 10 penalty points and fined £350.