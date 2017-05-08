Pudsey lends a helping ‘paw’ to West Bann kids

A project working with young people in Coleraine has been awarded £8,602 by BBC Children in Need in the Charity’s latest round of funding from its small grants programme which saw Northern Ireland receive more than £139,000 in new funding.

This new funding means that BBC Children in Need now has more than £1.9million across County Londonderry, providing services to children and young people in the area. BBC Children in Need awards grants at seven points during the year.

West Bann Development will use the funding to run their four-week summer play club for local children aged 2- 11 years. The organisation will run a programme of activities, including outdoor adventure, sports, performing arts and nature treks that will enable the children to learn new skills, build friendships and develop confidence and self-esteem whilst having fun in a safe environment.

Eugene McFeely, Manager at West Bann Development said: “We’re really pleased to have been awarded this funding from BBC Children in Need. We’d like to say a big ‘Thank You’ to everyone that has made this possible.”

Speaking of the new grant, Fionnuala Walsh, BBC Children in Need Interim National Head of Northern Ireland said: “It’s great to be able to fund projects like this in Coleraine. At BBC Children in Need, we fund projects that are making a tangible difference to young lives, which is only made possible thanks to our supporters.”

BBC Children in Need awards grants at seven points during the year and funds two types of grants, both of which are open to new or existing applicants. A Main Grants Programme is for grants over £10,000 per year to support projects for up to three years. Meanwhile, a Small Grants Programme includes grants up to and including £10,000, and has been refreshed to support projects for up to three years.

Organisations working with children and young people who would like to apply for funding in future rounds should visit the grants section on the BBC Children in Need website or attend one of the grants information workshops planned for the coming months across Northern Ireland. For further information, please call the Belfast office on 028 9033 8221, or email pudsey@bbc.co.uk.