QUB Guitar Ensemble

SUmmer recitals begin at St Patrick’s Church in Coleraine on July 6 with the Queen’s University Guitar Ensemble.
Alan Barclay is a second-year PhD candidate studying acoustic composition at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) under the supervision of Dr. Simon Mawhinney. Alan formed the Ensemble in 2015. Anselm McDonnell is a first-year PhD candidate at QUB studying composition. Rory Douglas-Smith is a second-year Music student at QUB, focusing on composition. William Brown is a recent graduate from the Music Department at QUB specialising in contemporary media composition. Ross Murphy is a first-year student at QUB studying Music.
The recital begins at 12.30pm and will last for appproximately 4o minutes. Admission is free of charge.
Almost Done!
Registering with Coleraine Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.