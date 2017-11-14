Rasharkin annual charity event raises £4k for Dementia NI

The Rasharkin Annual Charity Event (RACE) in association with the Rasharkin Runners’ Club has raised £4000 for Dementia NI.

The annual charity event took place on Saturday, September 2 and saw over 200 participants complete a cycle, duathlon, run or walk for charity.

Fionnuala Savage Income Generation Manager Dementia NI said: “Thank you so much to everyone who supported the Charity Event to complete the challenge and raise £4000. I would also like to extend my thanks to the marvellous committee members from Rasharkin Annual Charity Event who worked tirelessly in organising such a great event.

“Today it is estimated that there are currently 20,000 people living with dementia in Northern Ireland of whom approximately 13,000 have a confirmed diagnosis. It is thought that as many as 1000 of these people are under the age of 65 years. As the population of Northern Ireland ages, dementia will increasingly be a major public health and societal issue, with numbers of people with dementia expected to rise to around 60,000 by 2051. The cost to society is also likely to increase dramatically.

“Dementia NI, is a new charity set up by people living with dementia, the money raised through the Rasharkin Annual Charity Event will enable people with a diagnosis of dementia to have their voices heard and remain active within their community. By supporting us you have all played a huge part in helping people with dementia to live well with the right support”.

Michael Hardy RACE Committee Member said: “On behalf of Rasharkin Annual Charity Event Committee & Rasharkin Runners, we would like to thank all of our sponsors and those who donated or helped out on the day! The sponsors for this year’s event were: E McMullan Ltd, Portglenone (Main Sponsor), Curtis Peugeot, Coleraine, A & P Engineering, Rasharkin and John McElderry Motors & Tractors, Ballymoney.

“This year we have collected £4100 for Dementia NI. It is a tremendous effort from everyone involved and we are delighted that all the money raised is going to such a worthy cause.

“We hope to organise a similar event next year 2018 and will keep you all posted nearer the time and look forward to another successful event. For more information on our annual events, check out our facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Rasharkin-Annual-Charity-Event-251831804835995.”