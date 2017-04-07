Rasharkin singer supports TV Star

Up and coming singer Therese Mullaghan from Rasharkin got the opportunity to share the stage recently with Bad Girls and Emmerdale actress Nicole Faraday.

Nicole, who is best known for playing Snowball Merriman in the hit ITV show Bad Girls was in Belfast working with a number of acting students before performing her cabaret show at McHugh’s Bar.

Therese, who is currently doing a course at Belfast College of Acting met Nicole at her Acting For TV Workshop and Nicole asked her do support at her gig.

Therese, who is a former pupil of Loreto College in Coleraine, will also be back on stage in May taking on the role of Linda in the Belfast College of Acting production of Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers at Belvoir Players Theatre in Belfast on May 12 and 13. This will be the second time Therese has played the part of Linda, the first being in a local production by St. Olcans Drama Society.

It seems a career on stage was something Therese was always destined for. In 2014, she was placed first in Northern Ireland in GCSE Drama.

In September this year Therese will also be heading off to study Drama with creative writing in Liverpool John Moore’s University but before that viewers can also catch her performing live in Sound Of The Musicals in Belfast’s Belvoir Players Theatre on May 28, a musical revue show featuring plenty of hits from West End Musicals.