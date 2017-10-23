Ready for Harvest’een in Cloughmills

Cloughmills Community Action Team are running two very special family events over Halloween this year, which they’re calling Apple Harvest’een!

On Sunday, October 29, there is an Apple Day and on Monday, October 30 there will be Traditional Halloween and harvest fun for children and families, events on both days run from 2 – 4pm.

Apple Day on Sunday, October 29 will give you the opportunity to juice apples using a traditional apple press. There will also be apple related activities and treats for all the family. If you have apples from your own garden that you cannot use then bring them along and if you bring a clean bottle you can take home your own fresh delicious apple juice.

On Monday, October 30, there will be the opportunity to take part in a range of traditional Halloween and harvest activities. There will be apple games, storytelling, arts and crafts and something a little different called pumpkin disco soup.

So along to some DJ beats you’ll be able to get involved in making pumpkin soup. There is also an apple bake-off on the day and if you bring along an apple dish for the bake-off you’ll get free admission! Otherwise it will be £2 for adults and £1 for children – under 3’s go free.

For more information on either event contact Patrick on 07786 527 732.