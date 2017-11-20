Recycle your poppy at Sainsbury’s Coleraine

Customers at Sainsbury’s Coleraine can show further support to The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal by recycling their poppy at the store.

For the fifth year running, the store will be providing a recycling service to support The Royal British Legion, the nation’s biggest Armed Forces charity.

Following on from the success of the Poppy Appeal, which saw customers and colleagues support the Legion by selling poppies in store, customers can choose to recycle their paper poppies via an in store collection point. A poppy recycling box will be available at front of store.

All collected poppies are broken down into their component parts and either recycled or re-purposed into new poppies.

Sainsbury’s is the only retailer providing this unique service to support the environment and provide further support to The Royal British Legion.

Gillian, Store Manager at Sainsbury’s Coleraine, said: “The Poppy Appeal was a great success this year for fundraising and we’d like to thank everyone who contributed. With this recycling initiative, we wanted to show our customers another way they can support The Royal British Legion and make sure

their poppies don’t go to waste. We hope the recycling drive proves a success with our customers.”