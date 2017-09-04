There will be a Red Squirrel Walk in Glenariff With the Glens Red Squirrel Group and the LPS on Saturday, September 9.

The meeting point will be Glenariff Forest car park at 10am.

Come along to Glenariff forest park to find out what the Glens Red Squirrel Group are doing for the conservation of red squirrels throughout The Glens and hopefully catch a glimpse of the shy and endearing native red squirrel.

Everyone is welcome.

Please note paths are not suitable for prams and to increase your chances of seeing the red squirrels and other wildlife, dogs are not permitted. The walk is free but car parking charges may apply.

Please contact the Group to let them know of your attendance as they may have to cancel or re-schedule at short notice in the event of bad weather.

To register call 02820 752 100 or email enquiries@ccght.org

Under 16s must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Walking boots/sturdy shoes required.

Check the weather forecast beforehand and dress suitably.