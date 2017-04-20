RiverRidge gets Truck Excellence award after lengthy inspection

Leading waste management company, RiverRidge, which has offices in Coleraine, has become the first organisation in Northern Ireland to receive the Freight Transport Association (FTA) Truck Excellence Accreditation having undertaken a lengthy audit and inspection process.

The Truck Excellence scheme, a voluntary, industry-governed scheme, audits a truck operator’s compliance within the responsibilities of their Operator’s licence.

Stephen Thompson, Group Transport Manager of RiverRidge explained: “My team and I are delighted to receive the FTA Truck Excellence Accreditation as a result of the consistent attainment of high levels of compliance with the operator licensing undertakings. Compliance is a top priority for our fleet and this accreditation not only gives confidence in our fleet operation, but it also gives reassurance to our many customers, shareholders and to our staff.”

The group coordinates a fleet of 80 vehicles to collect and transfer Northern Ireland’s waste.

Stephen added: “This is the first time that RiverRidge has looked to obtain this accreditation, and it is an outstanding testament to the entire team. Everyone worked extremely hard towards this but, I would like to say a very special thank you to the Transport Department and in particular, Harry McIntyre, Chris O’Hara, Loretta Byrne, Christina McKinney and Jonathan Hunter, who committed an exceptional amount of time and effort towards this audit.”

Gerry Shaw, FTA Audit and Accreditation Process Manager, concluded: “Congratulations to our FTA member RiverRidge on becoming the first Northern Ireland company to achieve the Truck Excellence Accreditation. Truck Excellence is the only national scheme that accredits operators against the operator licence undertakings. Each standard maps entirely to obligations under the operator licensing regime and associated core legislation, which is what both regulators and industry agree is the desired standard for excellence.

“RiverRidge demonstrated consistent attainment of high levels of compliance with the operator licensing undertakings and as a result achieved the FTA Truck Excellence Accreditation, and can now be recognised as a company which is operating a safe and compliant fleet to an industry best standard.”